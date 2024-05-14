Grains mixed and Livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. gained 30.75 cents at $6.7650 a bushel; May corn was up 2.25 cents at $4.61 a bushel; Jul. oats increased 6 cents at $4.2550 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 10.75 cents at $12.1950 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .68 cent at $1.7735 a pound; May feeder cattle rose .35 cent at $2.4132 a pound; May lean hogs gained .10 cent at $.9167 a pound.

