Grains mixed and Livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. was off 17.50 cents at $6.8350 a bushel; Jul. corn lost 7.75 cents at $4.5375 a bushel; Jul. oats gained 5.50 cents at $3.8275 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans lost 4.25 cents at $12.1750 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was down 1.45 cents at $1.8277 a pound; Aug feeder cattle was off 4.33 cents at $2.6002 a pound; Jul. lean hogs lost .38 cent at $.9385 a pound.

