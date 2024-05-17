Grains, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. was off 12 cents at $6.5125 a bushel; Jul. corn lost 4.50 cents at $4.5250 a bushel,…

Wheat for Jul. was off 12 cents at $6.5125 a bushel; Jul. corn lost 4.50 cents at $4.5250 a bushel, Jul. oats fell 21 cents at $3.65 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 11.75 cents at $12.28 a bushel.

Beef higher, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up 2.03 cents at $1.8105 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 1.87 cents at $2.4672 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was down 1.87 cents at $.9650 a pound.

