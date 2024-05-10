Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May was up 26 cents at $6.4575 a bushel; May corn rose 13 cents at $4.5575 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was up 26 cents at $6.4575 a bushel; May corn rose 13 cents at $4.5575 a bushel, May oats was up 4.50 cents at $3.9950 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 12.25 cents at $12.05 a bushel.

Beef higher, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .20 cent at $1.7615 a pound; May feeder cattle rose .15 cent at $2.3880 a pound; while May lean hogs declined .25 cent at $.9173 a pound.

