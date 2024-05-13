Grains and Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. lost 4.25 cents at $6.4575 a bushel; May corn was up 12 cents at $4.5875 a bushel; Jul. oats increased 19.50 cents at $4.1950 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 24 cents at $12.1950 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .15 cent at $1.7667 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 2.25 cents at $2.4097 a pound; May lean hogs fell .28 cent at $.9157 a pound.

