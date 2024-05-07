Gossamer Bio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $41.9 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $41.9 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 19 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOSS

