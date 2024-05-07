GoPro: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — GoPro Inc. (GPRO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $339.1…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — GoPro Inc. (GPRO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $339.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.24. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, were 21 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The action video camera maker posted revenue of $155.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $147.2 million.

