Good Times Restaurants: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) on Thursday reported profit of $618,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Golden, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The regional quick service restaurant chain posted revenue of $35.4 million in the period.

