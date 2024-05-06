Golub Capital BDC: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Monday reported net income of $93.6…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Monday reported net income of $93.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 51 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $164.2 million in the period.

