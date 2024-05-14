Globe Specialty Metals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Globe Specialty Metals Inc. (GSM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2 million in…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Globe Specialty Metals Inc. (GSM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2 million in its first quarter.

The London-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The producer of silicon metal and silicon-based alloys posted revenue of $391.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.