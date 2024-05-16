Globant: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $45.1 million. On a per-share…

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $45.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had profit of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.53 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $571.1 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $570.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Globant expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.47 to $1.52.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $585 million to $589 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Globant expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.20 to $6.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.4 billion to $2.44 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLOB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLOB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.