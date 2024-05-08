Live Radio
Globalstar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2024, 6:04 PM

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The satellite communications company posted revenue of $56.5 million in the period.

Globalstar expects full-year revenue in the range of $225 million to $250 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSAT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

