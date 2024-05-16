Live Radio
Global Ship Lease: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 16, 2024, 8:08 AM

KIFISIA, Greece (AP) — KIFISIA, Greece (AP) — Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) on Thursday reported net income of $91.9 million in its first quarter.

The Kifisia, Greece-based company said it had profit of $2.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.53 per share.

The containership owner posted revenue of $179.6 million in the period.

_____

