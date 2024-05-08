Global Indemnity: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Global Indemnity PLC (GBLI) on Wednesday reported net income of $11.4 million…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Global Indemnity PLC (GBLI) on Wednesday reported net income of $11.4 million in its first quarter.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 77 cents per share.

The insurance and reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $112.3 million in the period.

