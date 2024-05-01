Glaxo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — GSK plc (GSK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.33 billion. The…

The Brentford, Britain-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $9.34 billion in the period.

