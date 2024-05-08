Gladstone Investment: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $22.6…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $22.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 24 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $23.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $85.3 million, or $2.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $87.3 million.

