Gladstone Capital: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 5:25 PM

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $23.6 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 25 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $24 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

