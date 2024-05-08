Gilat: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) on Wednesday reported earnings of…

PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Petah Tikva, Israel-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The satellite broadband communications company posted revenue of $76.1 million in the period.

Gilat expects full-year revenue in the range of $305 million to $325 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GILT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GILT

