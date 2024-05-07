Geo Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Geo Group Inc. (GEO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Geo Group Inc. (GEO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $22.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The private prison operator posted revenue of $605.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $603.8 million.

Geo Group expects full-year earnings in the range of 87 cents to $1.02 per share.

_____

