Genpact: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Genpact Ltd. (G) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $116.9 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The business process management services provider posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

Genpact expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.01 to $3.04 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.59 billion to $4.63 billion.

