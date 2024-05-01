Generac Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $26.2 million.…

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $26.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The generator maker posted revenue of $889.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $885.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNRC

