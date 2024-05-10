FutureFuel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — FutureFuel Corp. (FF) on Friday reported profit of $4.3 million in its…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — FutureFuel Corp. (FF) on Friday reported profit of $4.3 million in its first quarter.

The St Louis-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share.

The biofuel and specialty chemical maker posted revenue of $58.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

