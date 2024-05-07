Fresenius: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings…

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $77.1 million.

The Bad Homburg, Germany-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The dialysis services provider posted revenue of $5.13 billion in the period.

