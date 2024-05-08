Freightcar America: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Freightcar America Inc. (RAIL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Freightcar America Inc. (RAIL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The rail car maker posted revenue of $161.1 million in the period.

Freightcar America expects full-year revenue in the range of $520 million to $572 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RAIL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RAIL

