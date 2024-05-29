Four dead after vehicles collide on Virginia road, police say

SHEPPARDS, Va. (AP) — Four motorists were killed when a car crossed the center line of a Virginia road and…

SHEPPARDS, Va. (AP) — Four motorists were killed when a car crossed the center line of a Virginia road and struck vehicles going in the opposite direction, state police said on Wednesday.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred shortly before noon on Tuesday south of the Sheppards community in Buckingham County, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Richmond.

Virginia State Police said in a news release that a Ford Fusion traveling south on U.S. Highway 15 crossed over the line and hit a transit van traveling north. The Fusion then continued heading the wrong way in the northbound lane before striking a Nissan Versa head-on. The Versa then ran off the road and overturned, the release said.

Police said Fusion driver Erika M. Henshaw, 77, of Dillwyn, and passenger Alvin P. Henshaw, 85, died at the scene, as did Versa driver Runping Z. Rhett, 66, of Alton and passenger Eric D. Truscott, 37. The transit van’s driver wasn’t injured.

The four people who died were wearing seatbelts, police said, and the investigation was continuing.

