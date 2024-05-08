Fortuna: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) on Tuesday reported net income of $26.3 million in its first quarter.
The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share.
The silver and gold miner posted revenue of $224.9 million in the period.
