Fortuna: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) on Tuesday reported net income…

Listen now to WTOP News

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) on Tuesday reported net income of $26.3 million in its first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share.

The silver and gold miner posted revenue of $224.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.