FormFactor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — FormFactor Inc. (FORM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $21.8 million. On…

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — FormFactor Inc. (FORM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $21.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Livermore, California-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The integrated circuits diagnostic company posted revenue of $168.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, FormFactor expects its per-share earnings to range from 27 cents to 35 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $190 million to $200 million for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FORM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FORM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.