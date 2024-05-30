Foot Locker: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Foot Locker Inc. (FL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $8…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Foot Locker Inc. (FL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The shoe store posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.89 billion.

Foot Locker expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.70 per share.

