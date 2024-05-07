Flyware: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Flyware Corp. (FLYW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.2 million in its first…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Flyware Corp. (FLYW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.2 million in its first quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The payments company posted revenue of $114.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $110.2 million, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $108.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Flyware said it expects revenue in the range of $96 million to $104 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $478 million to $498 million.

