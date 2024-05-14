Firsthand Technology Value Fund: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) on Tuesday reported a…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 41 cents per share.

The technology investment fund posted revenue of $32,000 in the period.

