First Majestic: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2024, 8:01 AM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 6 cents per share.

The silver miner posted revenue of $106 million in the period.

First Majestic shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen nearly 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AG

