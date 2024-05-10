MARYLAND PRIMARY : Baltimore's Mayor Scott prevails | 6th District race results | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results
First Guaranty Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 10, 2024, 7:34 PM

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — HAMMOND, La. (AP) — First Guaranty Banchshares Inc. (FGBI) on Friday reported net income of $2.3 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Hammond, Louisiana, said it had earnings of 14 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $55.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.2 million, which topped Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FGBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FGBI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

