Fidus Investment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Fidus Investment Corp. (FDUS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $20.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Evanston, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 59 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The closed-end investment company posted revenue of $34.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.5 million.

