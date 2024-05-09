Fidelis Insurance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (FIHL) on Thursday reported earnings of $81.2 million…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (FIHL) on Thursday reported earnings of $81.2 million in its first quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 74 cents per share.

The insurance and reinsurance company posted revenue of $520 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIHL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIHL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.