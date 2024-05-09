Fidelis Insurance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

May 9, 2024, 4:55 PM

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (FIHL) on Thursday reported earnings of $81.2 million in its first quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 74 cents per share.

The insurance and reinsurance company posted revenue of $520 million in the period.

