Fathom Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARY, N.C. (AP) — CARY, N.C. (AP) — Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its first quarter.

The Cary, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $70.5 million in the period.

