Farmer Brothers: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — NORTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Farmer Brothers Co. (FARM) on Thursday reported a loss of $682,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Northlake, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 17 cents per share.

The coffee and tea company posted revenue of $85.4 million in the period.

