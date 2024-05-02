Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Fairfax Financial Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 5:41 PM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FRFHF) on Thursday reported net income of $776.5 million in its first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of $30.82 per share.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $7.69 billion in the period.

