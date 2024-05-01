Extreme Networks: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $64.4 million…

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $64.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The maker of network infrastructure equipment posted revenue of $211 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Extreme Networks expects its per-share earnings to range from 11 cents to 15 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $250 million to $260 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Extreme Networks expects full-year earnings in the range of 51 cents to 55 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion.

