Everbridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.1 million in its first quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $111.4 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.9 million.

