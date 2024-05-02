Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Eventbrite: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 5:02 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $86.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $85.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Eventbrite said it expects revenue in the range of $84 million to $87 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $360 million to $371 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

