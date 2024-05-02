Essential Utilities: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) on Thursday reported profit of $265.8…

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) on Thursday reported profit of $265.8 million in its first quarter.

The Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 73 cents per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $612.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTRG

