Esperion Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $61 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 34 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $137.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $53.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESPR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.