EPlus: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $22 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 93 cents per share.

The computer products reseller posted revenue of $554.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $115.8 million, or $4.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.23 billion.

