Envestnet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — BERWYN, Pa. (AP) — Envestnet Inc. (ENV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $2.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $325 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $324.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Envestnet expects its per-share earnings to range from 60 cents to 65 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $337 million to $345 million for the fiscal second quarter.

