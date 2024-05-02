Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Entravision Communications: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 5:16 PM

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) on Thursday reported a loss of $48.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The Spanish-language media company posted revenue of $277.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVC

