Enhabit: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $200,000.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The provider of home health and hospice services posted revenue of $262.4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $268.3 million.

Enhabit expects full-year earnings in the range of 12 cents to 43 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.08 billion to $1.1 billion.

