EnerSys: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

READING, Pa. (AP) — READING, Pa. (AP) — EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $60.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reading, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.48. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, came to $2.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.02 per share.

The maker of industrial batteries posted revenue of $910.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $899.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $269.1 million, or $6.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.58 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, EnerSys expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.93 to $2.03.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $860 million to $900 million for the fiscal first quarter.

EnerSys expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.55 to $8.95 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.83 billion.

