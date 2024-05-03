Energy Fuels: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) on Friday reported net income of $3.6 million in its first quarter.
The Lakewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share.
The uranium and vanadium miner and developer posted revenue of $25.4 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UUUU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UUUU
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.