Energizer: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $32.4 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The battery and personal care products company posted revenue of $663.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $663 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Energizer expects its per-share earnings to range from 62 cents to 68 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.30 per share.

