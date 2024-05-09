Endeavor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) on Thursday reported a loss…

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) on Thursday reported a loss of $137.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The entertainment, sport and content company posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.93 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EDR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.